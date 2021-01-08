https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/fbi-agents-raid-homes-offices-republican-tennessee-lawmakers-video/

FBI agents raided the homes and offices of Republican Tennessee lawmakers on Friday.

Agents searched the homes and offices of former House Speaker Glen Casada and Rep. Robin Smith.

No details of the raids and investigation were released.

WREG reported:

U.S. Attorney’s Office of Middle Tennessee confirmed FBI agents are searching the homes and offices of state lawmakers in Nashville. Spokesperson David Boling confirmed the searches include the homes of former House Speaker Glen Casada and Rep. Robin Smith. He declined to provide any further comments at this time regarding the nature of the investigation. On Friday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee told reporters he had spoken with Casada, calling them “FBI raids.” He wouldn’t go into detail on that conversation.

Five agents were seen in Casada’s office with boxes in hand.

WATCH:

FBI RAID 🚨 Agents walk into Tennessee Rep. Glen Casada’s office with boxes in hand. https://t.co/WEfq8gEMMu pic.twitter.com/gUaAjWkHnk — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) January 8, 2021

Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton gave a press conference on the FBI raid.

“This has been a trying week for our country, and this will be a difficult time for our state as well as we go down this road. Personally, these are our friends and colleagues of ours that we’ve worked with for many years,” Speaker Sexton said.

“It’s important to remember that this is just the start of the investigation and the process and not the end. Today does not necessarily imply guilt,” he added.

“As being employees they had search warrants, which does not imply guilt or innocence or anything of that nature. But since they’re part of an active investigation, after consulting with the ethics and legal counsel and HR, it was best to determine that the appropriate measure would be to place those individuals on administrative leave,” Sexton said.

WATCH:

