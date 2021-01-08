https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/533432-fbi-no-evidence-antifa-involved-in-capitol-riot

No evidence has been found that members of the left-wing antifa movement were involved in this week’s storming of the Capitol building, the FBI said Friday, contradicting a narrative pushed by some Trump allies.

“We have no indication of that at this time,” Washington Field Office assistant director Steven D’Antuono said during a briefing when asked about any potential involvement of antifa.

The term is used to refer to the loosely connected network of far-left activists who say they are fighting against what they perceive as fascism.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Michael Sherwin separately said Thursday that investigators had not seen evidence of antifa presence.

Several figures on the right have attempted to pin fault for the mob that broke into the Capitol on Wednesday on antifa.

Rep. Matt GaetzMatthew (Matt) GaetzWashington Times removes article claiming facial recognition company identified some Capitol rioters as antifa Some on right blame antifa, not Trump, for mob at Capitol READ: The Republicans who voted to challenge election results MORE (R-Fla.) on Wednesday claimed that left-wing agitators had disguised themselves as Trump supporters, citing a Washington Times story with false claims that was later retracted.

Rep. Paul Gosar Paul Anthony GosarSome on right blame antifa, not Trump, for mob at Capitol READ: The Republicans who voted to challenge election results Congress rejects challenge to Arizona’s presidential vote MORE (R-Ariz.) also suggested on Twitter that the riot had “all the hallmarks of antifa provocation,” while Fox News host Laura Ingraham Laura Anne IngrahamSome on right blame antifa, not Trump, for mob at Capitol NBA’s commitment to free speech activism ends when bottom line suffers Fox News inks new multiyear deal with Laura Ingraham MORE gave air to the baseless conspiracy on television.

Blaming antifa for apparent instances of right-wing violence, and claiming such members are creating “false flags,” has become a popular deflection for some conservative allies of the president.

Among those who have been identified from the Capitol riots are white nationalist and “QAnon Shaman” Jason Tankersley and Nick Ochs, founder of the Hawaii chapter for the far-right group Proud Boys, among others.

