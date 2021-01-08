https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-fbi-offers-50k-reward-for-information-on-suspect-accused-of-planting-pipe-bombs-at-the-republican-and-democrat-national-committee-headquarters-buildings

The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday that they are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the location, arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the placement of suspected pipe bombs in Washington DC on January 6th.

#FBIWFO is offering a reward of up to $50K for info leading to the location, arrest & conviction of the person(s) responsible for the pipe bombs found in DC on Jan. 6. https://t.co/q9pdw6Rnoy pic.twitter.com/aQ7Vz4uydO — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 8, 2021

Amid the chaotic scene in the United States capital on Wednesday, multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs), which were confirmed to be pipe bombs, were discovered near the headquarters of the two political parties.

According to the FBI, “At approximately 1:00 p.m. EST on January 6, 2021, multiple law enforcement agencies received reports of a suspected pipe bomb with wires at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee (RNC) located at 310 First Street Southeast in Washington, D.C. At approximately 1:15 p.m. EST, a second suspected pipe bomb with similar descriptors was reported at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) at 430 South Capitol Street Southeast #3 in Washington, DC”

A bomb squad was called to both buildings and the buildings were evacuated until the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) was able to safely secure the devices.

The FBI is encouragin anyone with information regarding these incidents, to contact the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or submit tips online at fbi.gov/USCapitol

Yyou may also contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.



