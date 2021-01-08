https://www.rebelnews.com/fbi_releases_picture_of_dnc_rnc_bomb_suspect_offers_50k_reward_for_information

The FBI has released a photograph of a suspect involved in placing two explosive devices at both the Democratic and Republican National Committees’ headquarters in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

The police discovered the suspicious devices, later identified as two homemade bombs, in both of the buildings amid the riot at the U.S. Capitol, which has claimed the lives of five people including a police officer.

In addition to providing the suspect’s photo, the FBI announced Thursday night that it is offering up to $50,000 as a reward for information leading to a “location, arrest, and conviction” in the case. The FBI described the devices as “suspected pipe bombs.”

Fox News reported that the devices were real, as confirmed by a senior federal law enforcement agent.

In the photo, the suspect can be seen wearing a white or gray hoodie, a face mask, and gloves. He can be seen carrying a suspicious object that appears to be a suitcase.

#FBIWFO is offering a reward of up to $50K for info leading to the location, arrest & conviction of the person(s) responsible for the pipe bombs found in DC on Jan. 6. https://t.co/q9pdw6Rnoy pic.twitter.com/aQ7Vz4uydO — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 8, 2021

According to the FBI, multiple law enforcement agencies received reports of two explosives at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, around an hour before Trump supporters breached the Capitol.

In addition to the FBI, the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department has asked the public for help in identifying those who may have committed crimes in the riot. Police can be contacted at (202) 727-9099. To submit videos or photos of the riot to the FBI, click here or go to fbi.gov/USCapitol.

