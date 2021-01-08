https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/murder-probe-sicknick-capitol-police/2021/01/08/id/1004815

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Washington D.C. has launched a federal murder investigation into the death of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries sustained during the mob siege of the Capitol.

ABC News attributed the information to three law enforcement sources.

And a statement posted on the Capitol Police website said: “Officer Sicknick was responding to the riots on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters.

“He returned to his division office and collapsed. The death of Officer Sicknick will be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, the USCP (U.S. Capitol Police), and our federal partners.”

Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen added in a statement: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and fellow officers of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who succumbed last night to the injuries he suffered defending the U.S. Capitol, against the violent mob who stormed it on January 6th. The FBI and Metropolitan Police Department will jointly investigate the case and the Department of Justice will spare no resources in investigating and holding accountable those responsible.”

Sicknick joined the Capitol Police in July 2008 and was serving in the First Responder’s Unit.

