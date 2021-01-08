https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/flashback-storming-us-capitol-ok-2018-democrats-communists/

Never Forget: When the Democrat-Media Complex is freaking out over some atrocious act it’s typically something they’ve condoned for years.

In 2018 the Democrats stormed the US Capitol during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings.

It was OK back then.

There was cheered on by the left.

Remember when this was ok? https://t.co/F1NWLvH3Zi — Julie Ponzi (@JuliePonzi) January 7, 2021

Don Surber reported how the media portrayed these brave activists who stormed the capitol in 2018.

What a difference two years makes. On October 4, 2018, taking over the Capitol was just another form of protest.

On that date, The Hill reported, “More than 300 people were taken into custody by police on Capitol Hill after descending on a pair of Senate office buildings Thursday afternoon to protest the confirmation process of Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. “The vast majority of the arrests, 293, were a result of protests in the Hart Senate Office Building, where protesters crowded in the atrium. Loud chants could be heard throughout the building, which is structured so the hallways of each floor open up and look out onto the first floor. “Those arrested in Hart were charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding, according to Capitol Police. Another nine people were arrested on the fourth floor of Dirksen Senate Office Building and charged with unlawful demonstrations.” CNN also called the crowd protesters. On Wednesday, CNN called pro-Trump protesters who stormed the Capitol “rioters.” NPR called them “far-right insurrectionists.” In 2018, NPR called the anti-Kavanaugh crowd “demonstrators” and titled its coverage of the storming: ” ‘We Believe Survivors’: Demonstrators Throng Capitol Hill To Protest Kavanaugh”

Read the rest here.

