https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/former-miss-virginia-declared-dead-miracle-occurs/

(WESTERN JOURNAL) – When people lose someone they love, they often wish they could hug that person just one more time. Have one more conversation with them. Tell them they love them just once more.

For most people, it’s simply a wish, something that colors the way they live their lives afterward. But for Tony Lay of Atlanta, Georgia, it was reality — a Christmas miracle.

According to WSET-TV, Lay nearly lost his wife, Barbara Guthrie Lay, just a few days before Christmas. The 82-year-old woman was Miss Martinsville and Miss Virginia in her youth, and appeared as the grand marshal in the 2020 Martinsville Christmas Parade earlier in December.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

