(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – Evangelist Franklin Graham is urging Christians to unite and pray for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the midst of what he is calling a turbulent time in U.S. history.

Graham, a vocal supporter of President Trump, made the comments Thursday in social media posts on Facebook and Twitter.

“The division in our country is as great as any time since the Civil War,” Graham wrote on Facebook. “I am calling on Christians to unite our hearts together in prayer for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and for the leadership in both parties.

