https://noqreport.com/2021/01/08/general-michael-flynn-sidney-powell-banned-on-twitter-so-were-we/

The purge of conservative Twitter accounts continues and it appears we were in good company in the latest batch. The @noqreport Twitter account met its demise this afternoon along with General Michael Flynn’s and attorney Sidney Powell’s.

The funny part (okay, so nothing’s funny about censorship but still) is I was just going to write an article today about hanging in there and not abandoning Twitter yet. Many prominent conservatives have already done so. Commentator Dan Bongino said he was done and is completely moving to Parler.

This will be my final post on this anti-American platform. The greatest threats to liberty are the destructive tech tyrants who have acted as publishers in their ongoing wars on conservatives & free speech.

You can find me on Parler, where we respect free speech. I’m “dbongino.” — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 8, 2021

I’m still not leaving with my personal account. Of course, it may not be my choice. People don’t like living in fear of having their efforts to spread the message completely wiped out, but that’s the society we live in. I refuse to go quietly or even with a bang. Even as many are abandoning the platform for freer-speech pastures, I intend to keep using the platform (with ads turned off, of course, since I’m unwilling to support them financially) for as long as I can.

Besides, the trolls that I adore would miss me. It has always given me some solace being the target of trolls. I’ve known many personally and as odd as it may sound, I appreciate that they can take out their frustrations on me by lobbing insults my way. Better me than someone who can be hurt by them. The inherent desire for some to provoke and insult can manifest in much uglier actions if they’re not allowed to feel like they’re doing psychological harm to others.

What we’re facing as a movement is nothing short of a direct attack against our ideology. Should we go to Parler or other platforms? Yes. Should we abandon the platforms that hate us like Twitter? That’s up to you.

