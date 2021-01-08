https://www.dailywire.com/news/george-clooney-trump-name-will-forever-be-associated-with-insurrection

Joining the ranks of celebrities forever wedding President Trump’s fate to the riot on Capitol Hill Wednesday, actor George Clooney asserted that the president’s name will now always be associated with “insurrection.”

Speaking on an upcoming episode of KCRW’s “The Business” weekly podcast that The Hollywood Reporter obtained, Clooney said it was only a matter of time before the straw broke the camel’s back.

“It’s devastating to watch the people’s house being desecrated in that way,” Clooney said of the violence on Wednesday.

“But it is also a tremendous overreach in a way — everybody kept waiting for, what’s the one thing, the straw that breaks the camel’s back and it just seemed like that line just kept getting moved and moved and moved and outrage didn’t even matter anymore, even to the point of calling the Secretary of State in Georgia and pressuring him. None of that seemed to matter. This mattered,” he added.

Going forward, Clooney said that Donald Trump and his family name will go “into the dustbin of history.”

“This puts Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka, all of them, into the dustbin of history. That name will now forever be associated with insurrection.”

George Clooney looked to former White House Chief of Staff General Kelly, who recently said he would invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

“If this is what it takes to set us on the right path, I think that, not that it’s worth it, it’s not worth it in any shape or form, but at least we should find something hopeful to come out of some of this disaster,” asserted Clooney.

The full episode of the podcast will not air until January 15.

In early December, speaking at the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit after several stars paid tribute to his film career and philanthropy, Clooney declared that the Trump “dark ages” are over.

“We have faced an overwhelming threat that has affected people all over the world. But what I want to say to all of you is that we’re going to get through it. This scourge that’s disrupted so many lives, it’s terrified us, wrecked our economy, left us feeling like there’s no hope,” said Clooney.

Clooney even went on to joke that Trump’s presidency was worse than the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will soon say goodbye to the dark ages. Goodbye to fear. Goodbye to doubt. Goodbye to the anxiety. Once this is over and Trump’s out of office, we should probably do something about COVID, too,” he added.

Clooney has enthusiastically welcomed the Joe Biden presidency, telling USA Today that America is now in “much better shape.”

“This moment is Joe Biden’s moment,” he said. “He is a compassionate, kind man. And we’re going to need that after we’ve lost probably … close to 400,000 people by the time we get this [pandemic] in our rear-view mirror. And jobs and careers and how many other people were sick.”

“We’re going to need compassion through this and [Biden] is every bit of that, on top of being a very smart, wise guy, wise man,” he said. “But I think that this is going to be a really effective presidency because of that. He’s going to have a hard time in the Senate.”

