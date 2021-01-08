https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/08/glenn-greenwalds-thread-on-how-the-biden-admin-will-redefine-domestic-terrorism-with-media-assistance-is-a-must-read/

In 12 days Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will take office. What can be expected next? Journalist Glenn Greenwald has a thread about what to expect under the guise of the new admin’s strategy to combat “domestic terrorism,” which he says will involve redefining the term:

There’s absolutely a new War on Terror being initiated — it’d been lurking for awhile, but it’s accelerating now for obvious reasons. This new one is aimed inward, domestically. It entails many of the same frameworks. They’re saying it explicitly:https://t.co/TUkK0mmMxU pic.twitter.com/ygCLuTZe2C — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 8, 2021

If the last few decades teach anything, it should be that making weighty decisions at times of high and intense emotions, closely following an event that unifies most everyone to the point that any deviations or questioning are treated like treason or heresy, is extremely unwise. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 8, 2021

Amazing – yesterday I wrote: the same tactic used against critics of the first War on Terror would be used for the new one: demonizing those who question its excesses as “pro-terrorist.” Today, up pops neocon @DavidFrum to reprise his role, this time as a liberal thought leader pic.twitter.com/VJqjFulvik — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 8, 2021

Liberals who are behind the Biden/Harris plan to initiate this new War on Terror, this time with a primary domestic focus, won’t need to study what neocons did with the first War on Terror to learn those old tactics against critics. Neocons are their full allies in all of this. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 8, 2021

And who will gladly assist Biden/Harris and the Democrats? The same “profession” that has carried their water for years, of course:

A key ally for the Dems in this domestic War on Terror will be the same media outlets who have acted as their spokespeople since 2016. CNN employs a former conservative, @oliverdarcy, whose main function in life is to demand censorship on behalf of Dems:https://t.co/bjb1LUC7Dv — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 8, 2021

Most of these pro-Dem media outlets employ people whose principal job is do demand censorship of Democrats’ adversaries. When FB yesterday announced the Trump ban, Darcy immediately popped up to complain it wasn’t broad enough, that we need mass banning on those on the Right: pic.twitter.com/gyn9NmTzVE — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 8, 2021

I spent the first decade of my journalism career devoted to exposing and denouncing the excesses of the first War on Terror, and I see exactly the same tactics forming: If you question or are concerned about these new powers, you’ll be branded as sympathetic to the terrorists. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 8, 2021

And it’ll all get underway the afternoon of January 20th.

BIDEN.🚨 The Biden administration is attempting to redefine ‘domestic terrorism.’🔻https://t.co/3zJYxdeHEA — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 8, 2021

Isn’t this a clear description of the news media and our political leaders? Who would be left to run our country? Clearly, not citizens. https://t.co/bq31SW9U4R — Bluescity (@Bluescity3) January 8, 2021

Chuck Schumer wasn’t kidding when he said “buckle up.”

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

