(SCHIFF GOLD) – Demand for physical gold and silver surged last year as smart investors sought safe haven from a record-breaking expansion in the money supply, record federal budget deficits, and quantitative easing set to infinity.

Sales of US gold and silver bullion coins at the U.S. Mint hit a 4-year high in 2020.

The Mint sold 884,000 ounces of American Gold Eagle coins last year. It was a 455% increase over the 152,000 ounces sold in 2019. It was the highest level of gold coin sales since 2016.

