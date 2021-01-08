http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/K_dk51_BbZA/

Google has removed social media platform Parler from its Play Store for Android devices, stating the app will remain suspended until it implements “robust” moderation policies that crack down on free speech.

In a statement on Friday, Google claimed that “in light of this ongoing and urgent public safety threat,” Parler is suspended from its Play Store until it implements moderation policies.

The move has effectively excluded the app from all Android smartphones.

Read the full statement below:

In order to protect user safety on Google Play, our longstanding policies require that apps displaying user-generated content have moderation policies and enforcement that removes egregious content like posts that incite violence. All developers agree to these terms and we have reminded Parler of this clear policy in recent months. We’re aware of continued posting in the Parler app that seeks to incite ongoing violence in the US. We recognize that there can be reasonable debate about content policies and that it can be difficult for apps to immediately remove all violative content, but for us to distribute an app through Google Play, we do require that apps implement robust moderation for egregious content. In light of this ongoing and urgent public safety threat, we are suspending the app’s listings from the Play Store until it addresses these issues.

Google’s suspension of Parler arrives the same day that Apple threatened to ban Parler from its app store unless it cracks down on constitutionally protected speech that Apple doesn’t approve of — a move that would effectively exclude the app from all Apple smartphones.

Both Google and Apple made these similar moves in the wake of President Donald Trump getting permanently banned from Twitter

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” said Twitter in a statement.

