https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/google-youtube-terminates-steve-bannons-war-room-podcast-one-top-podcasts-online/

Google-YouTube on Friday terminated Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast.

In November Twitter and YouTube banned Steve Bannon’ War Room.
The tech giants like to coordinate their attacks.

BREAKING: Steve Bannon’s War Room Banned By YouTube and Twitter, at Nearly the Same Time

The War Room YouTube Channel was later allowed back on the platform — until today.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Twitter Bans President Donald Trump — PERMANENTLY

Earlier today the Bannon War Room discussed YouTube’s broad censorship mandates for ANYONE discussing the election results!

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...