https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/google-youtube-terminates-steve-bannons-war-room-podcast-one-top-podcasts-online/
Google-YouTube on Friday terminated Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast.
In November Twitter and YouTube banned Steve Bannon’ War Room.
The tech giants like to coordinate their attacks.
Advertisement – story continues below
BREAKING: Steve Bannon’s War Room Banned By YouTube and Twitter, at Nearly the Same Time
The War Room YouTube Channel was later allowed back on the platform — until today.
TRENDING: BREAKING: Twitter Bans President Donald Trump — PERMANENTLY
NEW: The YouTube account for Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast “has been terminated for a violation of YouTube’s Terms of Service.”
It was live earlier today
— Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) January 9, 2021
Advertisement – story continues below
Earlier today the Bannon War Room discussed YouTube’s broad censorship mandates for ANYONE discussing the election results!