Google-YouTube on Friday terminated Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast.

In November Twitter and YouTube banned Steve Bannon’ War Room.

The tech giants like to coordinate their attacks.

The War Room YouTube Channel was later allowed back on the platform — until today.

NEW: The YouTube account for Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast “has been terminated for a violation of YouTube’s Terms of Service.” It was live earlier today — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) January 9, 2021

Earlier today the Bannon War Room discussed YouTube’s broad censorship mandates for ANYONE discussing the election results!

