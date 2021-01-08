https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/gop-arizonas-largest-county-votes-censure-cindy-mccain?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Republican Party in Arizona’s largest county voted Saturday to censure the widow of the late Sen. John McCain after she endorsed Democrat Joe Biden. The state GOP is planning a similar vote later this month.

The Maricopa County GOP’s censure resolution called Cindy McCain a “troubled individual, with a past riddled with drug abuse and illegalities associated with such behavior.”

The measure also accused Cindy McCain of supporting “leftist causes” including gay marriage, larger government and “others that run counter to Republican values.”

Cindy McCain has acknowledged suffering a three-year addiction to pain medicine from 1989 to 1992 and stealing pills from the American Voluntary Medical Team, a charity that she founded to assist developing countries, The Arizona Republic reported.

The Arizona Republican Party tweeted that a state party vote on a Cindy McCain resolution is slated for Jan. 23.

