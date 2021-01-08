http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/KQez5EzSCv4/

Friday during an interview with Spectrum News, Rep. Steve Stivers (R-OH) hinted that he would not oppose if Vice President Pence and President Donald Trump’s Cabinet used the the 25th Amendment to remove the president.

Republican @RepSteveStivers to @SpectrumNews1OH on the 25th Amendment: “If the cabinet decided to do that, I would not oppose it.” pic.twitter.com/I5Buq7VMSf — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) January 7, 2021

A partial transcript is as follows:

HOST: Democratic leadership, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, as well as other Democrats and at least one of House Republican colleagues have called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked or for Congress to impeach. Do you support that? REP. STEVE STIVERS: I don’t know anything about the President’s mental state, or any of that. The Cabinet decides on the 25th Amendment that is. If the Cabinet decided to do that, I would not oppose it.

