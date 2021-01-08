https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/533399-graham-harassed-at-airport-after-opposing-electoral-college-challenges

Sen. Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamLawmakers, leaders offer condolences following the death of Capitol Police officer Graham harassed at airport after opposing Electoral College challenges Biden on Trump impeachment: ‘That’s a decision for the Congress to make’ MORE (R-S.C.) was harassed at an airport in Washington, D.C., on Friday, a day after Congress formally tallied President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenUS judge blocks Trump administration’s restrictions on asylum eligibility McConnell circulates procedures for second Senate impeachment trial of Trump Top Trump official rescinds then reissues resignation letter to say departure is in protest MORE‘s Electoral College win.

Multiple videos posted to social media on Friday show Graham, who has been among President Trump Donald TrumpMcConnell circulates procedures for second Senate impeachment trial of Trump Trump suggests building own platform after Twitter ban Poll: 18 percent of Republicans support Capitol riots MORE‘s most vocal Senate supporters, being followed through an airport and being heckled as a “traitor.”

Graham was buffered from the group by uniformed law enforcement as well as a security detail. A spokesperson for Graham declined to weigh in, saying that they don’t comment on security issues.

The group, many of whom were filming the incident, appeared to be Trump supporters who believe conspiracy theories about the election. Trump has claimed for weeks that the election was “rigged,” despite losing dozens of legal challenges and election experts dismissing claims of fraud.

At one point members of the group yell “audit the vote” and “you know it was rigged,” in reference to the presidential election, and call him a “piece of shit.”

Lindsey Graham just made the mistake walking by me and a mass of angry patriots at the airport in DC. All America wants is for you to AUDIT OUR VOTE and purge this election of this massive corruption…and you won’t do it. We’re not letting this “slide” so expect more of this. pic.twitter.com/pbemr2Gcr9 — Mindy Robinson (@iheartmindy) January 8, 2021

A source sends this video of a group of Trump supporters today harassing Sen. Lindsey Graham at Reagan airport and loudly calling him a “traitor” after he publicly broke with Trump earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/XBF8K6DIUD — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) January 8, 2021

Members of the group who followed and heckled Graham through the airport also include known supporters of QAnon, a baseless conspiracy theory that asserts that a group of Satan-worshipping, child-molesting Democrats and deep-state government officials has global control, and Trump is trying to expose them.

The confrontation comes a day after Congress tallied Biden’s win, a process that was delayed for hours after rioters overtook the Capitol, forcing lawmakers to move to secure locations as the mob vandalized leadership offices.

Graham has been one of Trump’s most vocal supporters in the Senate since 2017, but came out against challenging the election results through Congress. The effort was guaranteed to fall short regardless because a majority of both the House and Senate is required to successfully challenge a state’s Electoral College vote.

Graham, speaking on the Senate floor late Wednesday, said “enough is enough.”

“Trump and I, we had a hell of a journey. I hate it being this way. … All I can say is count me out. Enough is enough. … We’ve got to end it,” Graham said, referring to the fight over the election results.

