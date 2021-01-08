http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/8ysnGAIZxZY/

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer posted two photos on social media this week to taunt her political opponents.

On Thursday, upon the news Education Secretary Betsy DeVos had resigned, Whitmer posted a photo of herself wearing an anti-DeVos shirt:

In the photo, which was accompanied by a waving hand, Whitmer was wearing a shirt that read, “Dear (America), Sorry about Betsy DeVos. Sincerely, (Michigan).”

Betsy DeVos is a former chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party. Her husband, Dick DeVos, ran unsuccessfully for governor against incumbent Gov. Jennifer Granholm in 2006.

On Wednesday, after incumbent Republican Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler were defeated in their runoff elections, Whitmer posted a photo of a saintly looking Stacey Abrams:

“Good morning!” Whitmer wrote with the photo of a robed Abrams holding a book with a halo around her head. Abrams played a key role in changing Georgia election laws and rules to favor Democrats.

After posting the photos, Whitmer issued a statement calling for “unity.”

“Now is the time to put this election behind us once and for all,” Whitmer said in a joint statement with former Gov. Rick Snyder (R).

“We must unify as one nation to defeat our real enemy, which is the pandemic that has taken far too many of our friends, neighbors, and loved ones. As Americans, there is no problem we can’t solve, and no challenge we can’t meet. Let’s all stay safe. Let’s take care of each other. And let’s move forward together, as one United States of America.”

