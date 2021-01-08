https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/08/hello-9-1-1-aghamilton-tkos-lincoln-project-tough-guy-senior-adviser-kurt-bardella-over-trump-administration-resignations/

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos tendered their resignations yesterday following Wednesday’s storming of the U.S. Capitol by violent protesters and Donald Trump’s handling of the situation. Other Trump administration officials have resigned as well.

While there only days left before Joe Biden is inaugurated, their resignations are nonetheless striking and strong statements.

But for the record, Lincoln Project senior adviser Kurt Bardella is not impressed:

Resigning 13 days before you were going to be leave your job is not an act of courage. It is a just-for-show tactic designed to launder your stained reputation. And @ProjectLincoln will make sure no one forgets. — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) January 8, 2021

The Lincoln Project won’t let anyone forget that Chao, DeVos, et al.’s reputations are permanently stained for having served in the Trump administration. No, sirree. Kurt Bardella will see to that!

Anyway, if this Kurt Bardella fella’s name rings a bell, it’s because he made a name for himself before joining the Lincoln Project. You might remember him from his days as a spokesman for Breitbart News. He resigned after then-Breitbart reporter Michelle Fields accused then-Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski of violently grabbing her and Breitbart called her credibility into question.

And it’s great that he resigned to show solidarity with Fields. But by his own logic, shouldn’t his move to the Lincoln Project be seen as a just-for-show tactic designed to launder his stained reputation? After all, Breitbart began cultivating itself as “a platform for the alt-Right” while Bardella was still there, and turnabout is fair play, right?

Tweeter @AGHamilton29 — formerly known as @AG_Conservative — is ready to play this game if Bardella wants to:

Kurt, do you really believe that having worked for a bad employer should permanently stain your reputation? Because I remember when you worked for https://t.co/Ey9MBK41o9 as they were actively promoting the alt-right… Glad you now collect resistance cash lecturing others. https://t.co/Mr6lKkjH0w — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 8, 2021

I remember because I was getting daily death threats and anti-Semitic attacks at the time, but now these guys pretend to be holy principled messengers. While still promoting neo-Nazis when convenient: https://t.co/7AeO4tyTex — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 8, 2021

That “promoting neo-Nazis when convenient” thing is totally accurate, by the way.

In case you missed it:

So yeah, we’d say AG wins this round.

Damn, coming from the top rope w this. — Hanatan Hearsay (@ShomtHanatan) January 8, 2021

Caught a body — AmishRebel (@AmishRebelYell) January 8, 2021

Brutal Twitter takedown by AG — Marty Loring (@Loringmarty) January 8, 2021

D d d Damn — Michael Woods (@alienhunter3) January 8, 2021

pic.twitter.com/8c50I2AkBV — The Great and Unmatched Tim Carney (@TimCarneySTL) January 8, 2021

Bardella and the Lincoln Project are indeed finished. Even if they don’t realize it.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

