Twitter just deleted four tweets from President Trump on the official U.S. Government @POTUS account, apparently for violating the company’s rule on evading bans:

Surely the most powerful man in the world wouldn’t be able to circumvent a Twitter ban. https://t.co/ga8x1tJanR — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) January 9, 2021

President Trump told his supporters that he will “look at the possibilities of building out our own platform”:

And it looks like the account has been locked:

UPDATE: They locked @POTUS, which is consistent with their rules on evading bans. pic.twitter.com/91xjyqhNO4 — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) January 9, 2021

Twitter did say they would take action on the official account if President Trump used them like this:

Just received some more detail from Twitter PR: “As stated in our ban evasion policy, if it is clear that another account is being used for the purposes of evading a ban, it is also subject to suspension.” Trump can’t just go start a new account and start posting. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 9, 2021

What if Trump tries to use govt accounts @POTUS & @WhiteHouse? “We will not suspend those accounts but will take action to limit their use.” Those accounts transfer to Biden soon, so they “will not be suspended by Twitter unless absolutely necessary to alleviate real-world harm.” — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 9, 2021

***

