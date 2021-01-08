https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/08/here-are-screenshots-of-the-4-tweets-twitter-just-deleted-from-the-official-potus-account/

Twitter just deleted four tweets from President Trump on the official U.S. Government @POTUS account, apparently for violating the company’s rule on evading bans:

President Trump told his supporters that he will “look at the possibilities of building out our own platform”:

And it looks like the account has been locked:

Twitter did say they would take action on the official account if President Trump used them like this:

