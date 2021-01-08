http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/s5y3M5Du8Yg/hey-joe-2.php

Joe Biden introduced Judge Merrick Garland as his nominee for Attorney General yesterday. Biden took the opportunity to attack the Trump presidency from stem to stern, from beginning to end (video below, NPR transcript here). “[Trump] unleashed an all-out assault on our institutions of our democracy from the outset,” he said — this from a guy who had a hand in the setting up of General Flynn in connection with his service as vice president. He even invoked the integrity of Trump-appointed judges in election related court proceedings as a point against Trump. Pretty, pretty good.

Grampa Joe even relayed and endorsed the judgement of his granddaughter that the Black Lives Matter rioters of last summer were somehow treated more harshly than those who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday:

A little over an hour and a half after the chaos started, I got a text from my granddaughter, Finnegan Biden, who is a senior in her last semester, the University of Pennsylvania. She sent me a photo of military people in full military gear. Scores of them lining the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. Because of protests by Black Lives Matter. She said, “Pop. This isn’t fair.” No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday, they wouldn’t have been treated very, very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol. We all know that’s true, and it is unacceptable. Totally unacceptable. The American people saw it in plain view. And I hope it’s sensitized them to what we have to do. Not many people know it.

Amy Carter, call your office.

We lived through the riots this past summer in a big way here in the Twin Cities. That’s not the way we saw it. Suffice it to say many, if not most, of the rioters were white and they were given a free hand for several days. In the aftermath, as we recall, Kamala Harris even supported the rioters, helping raise bail for them. Biden’s racialized revision and airbrushing of the immediate past is history, Joe Stalin style.

