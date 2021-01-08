https://hannity.com/media-room/homan-street-thugs-in-dc-attacked-the-true-patriots-capitol-hill-police-officers/

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.14.19

Former ICE chief Thomas Homan was officially named President Trump’s ‘Border Czar’ Friday morning as part of the administration’s renewed efforts to crackdown on illegal immigration pouring into the United States.

“Tom Homan’s coming back, I would say that would be announced next week except I’d rather announce it now,” Trump said in an interview with “Fox and Friends.” “He’s going to be very much involved with the border, that’s what he really wants to be involved with.”

“He’ll be a border czar, he’ll be very much involved in the border, he’ll be directly reporting to me, working out of the White House but spending a lot of time at the border,” Trump said. “He’s a good man, he’s a good man.”

“God help us if another tragedy falls upon us because Democratic leaders in Congress want to play politics with our safety and are blinded by their drive to see our president fail,” Homan said during a recent interview. “No one should want our president to fail. His success is America’s success.”

Homan slammed Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez last January; saying “every time she opens her mouth she’s wrong” after the Democratic-Socialist viciously attacked federal immigration agents.

“The President should be defending why we are funding such an agency at all, because right now what we’re seeing is death,” claimed Cortez Tuesday evening.

“It’s incredible,” said Homan. “Every time she opens her mouth she’s wrong. She needs to do her homework. First of all, no child died in ICE agency… If you want to blame somebody for deaths in custody, blame Democrats who refuse to close these loopholes.”

“She ought to be saying thank you. She’s from New York. ICE agents have arrested and removed thousands of criminals from the state of New York,” he added.

