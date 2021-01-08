https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/08/indiana-ag-governors-completely-ignore-that-endless-lockdowns-and-mask-mandates-are-unconstitutional/

On this episode of The Federalist Radio Hour, Indiana’s outgoing Attorney General Curtis Hill joins Executive Editor Joy Pullmann to discuss the effect of state governors who ignored perpetual lockdowns and unconstitutional mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been the biggest crisis in Indiana’s history. And we have people standing on the sidelines,” Hill said. “I think that was a real whiff on the part of the legislative leadership,” he continued. “What can the people, the voters, do when their elected representatives are not operating within the confines of the law and not representing our concerns and actually duly passing laws, rather than just letting us live under suspended constitutional rights.”

In addition to a lack of action on behalf of citizens from elected officials, Hill said, liberty erodes.

“What happens is good people who understand the Constitution, who understand the freedom, who understand what this nation is about, become afraid to stand up for their rights and the right to this nation,” Hill said. “And so we allow things to just kind of go on because it’s easier to do. You don’t have to worry about the pushback and the criticisms and the attacks, and that’s what happens. So we have to be courageous.”

https://mp3.ricochet.com/2021/01/AGFinal.mp3

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

