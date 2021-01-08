https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/validity-recent-emails-released-showing-traitor-pence-paul-ryan-conniving-remove-candidate-trump-2016-appear-invalid/

Emails released showing traitor Mike Pence and former Speaker Paul Ryan conniving to replace the Trump Pence ticket appear to be an influence operation well thought out some time ago.



Attorney Lin Wood released emails last night showing traitor Mike Pence secretly working with then Speaker Paul Ryan on replacing candidate Trump in 2016 at the same time Trump was debating Hillary Clinton in their second 2016 Presidential debate. We’ve looked into these emails to determine their validity.

In early October of 2016, President Trump had won the Republican nomination for President, despite numerous attempts by Big Media and Republicans to knock him out of the race. Then suddenly an audio of candidate Trump from 2005 was released by Billy Bush, a member of the Bush family, known as the ‘Pussy Tape’.

Big Media shared this tape non-stop and Democrats and Republicans all chastised Trump for some ‘locker room’ remarks he made years prior.

In reaction to the tape, candidate Trump invited a small sampling of women whom the Clintons had sexually and reputationally abused, to attend the second Presidential debate on October 9, 2016. The future President enticed Big Media to join them by sharing that he would comment on the ‘Pussy Tape’ in a presser before the debate:

Bill Clinton at this time was freaking out because the small sampling of women he abused was later in the audience at the debate:

Next the President went on to destroy Hillary Clinton in the debate that evening in St. Louis with the most iconic moment in debate history:

On the morning of October 10th, the day after the second Presidential debate Speaker Paul Ryan told his House Republican colleagues on a call that he would never back Trump. ‘I Am Not Going to Defend Donald Trump—Not Now, Not in the Future’, he said. Months later after President Trump won the election, Ryan shrugged off the comments he made about Trump.

Last night some emails were released indicting Pence and Speaker Ryan were involved in an attempt to create their own campaign while the President was debating Hillary.



Lin Wood released some emails a few hours ago (see link here) showing that while the second Presidential debate was going on in 2016, then Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan and candidate Trump’s running mate, traitor Mike Pence, were working behind the scenes to have candidate Trump removed from the election. We have looked into these emails to determine their validity.

The emails

In one of the first emails released, reportedly at 7:44 pm on October 9th, 2016, Pence and Ryan are copied in on an email string showing that they are planning on removing candidate Trump from the running for President. This is the Speaker of the House at the time and the President’s running mate, Mike Pence. (Rule 9 regards Republican rules for what to do when a candidate is no longer in the running for an office.)

Next, just minutes before the 2nd debate started, Pence and Ryan are emailing each other about a Pence-Ryan ticket:

After a short time Pence and Ryan realize, “He’s not f*ckging up completely, Holy God, he might actually win this.”:

But they still move ahead and discuss being like Trump without Trump and throwing the Trump followers “a bone” because they think a simple lie will work to appease Trump’s supporters:

Then then realize candidate Trump is winning the debate:

Finally, late that night, Speaker Ryan orders to scrap the entire thing. They realized candidate Trump was going to win the election:

Our conclusion – the emails appear to be a part of an advanced influence campaign.



We looked up the domain named PenceRyan2016.com and noted that it wasn’t created until 2018 and it was created in Panama. This alone shows that there was lots of planning put into this operation.

The emails used first and last names and Speaker Ryan’s email even included the Speaker’s logo which you wouldn’t typically see when using proton mail. One of the last emails was to self, which you wouldn’t typically see. Also, the fact that the participants used an email at all is questionable. Typically in a operation like this one the participants would use phones that could be easily discarded. Finally, the wording in the emails was not typical to an operation like this and include more inflammatory language than would be expected.

Because of this we don’t believe these emails are legitimate. However we do believe that something like this would be something Pence and Ryan might consider.

We don’t believe the emails above are from Pence and Ryan based on the few issues we identified. However, we do believe Traitor Pence and Ryan did all they could to stop President Trump from Making America Great Again.

