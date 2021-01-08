https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/08/jake-tapper-mocks-call-to-heal-the-nation-from-congressman-jack-the-ripper/

2020 was quite a year for “journalism,” and 2021 promises to be even bigger:

It’s a time for healing, says Congressman Jack the Ripper — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 8, 2021

Tapper didn’t say exactly who he was referring to, but this subsequent tweet might provide a clue:

Been spreading lies about the election for months, voted to disenfranchise millions in Arizona and Pennsylvania, but bygones amirite https://t.co/lj9C7d6gBP — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 8, 2021

So, “Congressman Jack the Ripper” it is? THIS. Is CNN.

What kind of rhetoric is this from a journalist? I don’t even know who he’s talking about, but this is way TF out of bounds. Good grief. https://t.co/gTFMs6eEp4 — Dr. Offensive Content (@corrcomm) January 8, 2021

Everything his critics said he was. https://t.co/gjeL7GrW7L — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) January 8, 2021

This hurts our Republic even worse. You have a huge following. https://t.co/VQBd4lDbwn — kaitlin, holy RINO batman (@thefactualprep) January 8, 2021

At least @jaketapper is completely torching his phony image of being a fair journalist. https://t.co/t2KqA9grqO — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) January 8, 2021

The unity candidate(s) called Capitol police racist. https://t.co/eo9LTB9EZp — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) January 8, 2021

Fact check: TRUE.

Journalists don’t take sides https://t.co/8jXTTgmGPl — Jubal E. Harshaw (@alimhaider) January 8, 2021

Yep, never forget that:

Oh, not at all. *Eye roll*

