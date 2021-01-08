https://justthenews.com/nation/jeopardy-airs-final-episode-alex-trebek?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Jeopardy! this week aired its final episode with longtime host Alex Trebek, bidding farewell to the man who made the answer-and-question gameshow a worldwide household institution.

The show on Friday finished Trebek’s final episode—filmed just days before he died of pancreatic cancer in November—with a tribute highlighting his work on the show for over 35 years.

In the episode—which was shot in October and was originally scheduled to air around Christmas—Trebek addressed viewers and urged them to reach out during the “season of giving” and help those who are suffering from COVID-19.

“We’re trying to build a gentler, kinder society. And if we all pitch in just a little bit, we’re gonna get there,” he said.

