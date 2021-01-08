https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/08/jimmy-kimmel-lets-his-comedic-chops-shine-with-this-brilliant-and-not-at-all-cringey-joke-about-trump-administration-officials-resigning/
Jimmy Kimmel has his own late-night talk show, which of course means that he’s hilarious.
But a lot of people don’t watch it for some reason. If you’re one of those people, know that while you’ve missed out on a lot of his comedic stylings, you haven’t missed out on all of them, because he’s kind enough to take them to Twitter sometimes.
Like, just take a look at this brick of comedy gold on Trump administration officials resigning:
Trump Administration resignations are piling up. They did not see this coming. They’re Not-sees.
— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 8, 2021
Get it? “Not-sees”? Like “Nazis”? Cuz it sounds like “Nazis”? Get it? Get it, you guys???
https://t.co/SGLAKR9s8W pic.twitter.com/s5pxxibcu2
— Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) January 8, 2021
https://t.co/l2EZQFLNIz pic.twitter.com/qgyEw1Omjr
— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) January 8, 2021
Jimmy Kimmel, ladies and germs.
bad jokes are piling up. i did not laugh. i am a not-laugh https://t.co/OXONPfsJwS
— ben wasserman (@benwassertweet) January 8, 2021
Now I understand why his show requires a team of 30 writers. https://t.co/9IgnhQT40U
— DannyTypo🤦♂️ (@DanTypo) January 8, 2021
It all makes sense now.