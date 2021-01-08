https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/08/jimmy-kimmel-lets-his-comedic-chops-shine-with-this-brilliant-and-not-at-all-cringey-joke-about-trump-administration-officials-resigning/

Jimmy Kimmel has his own late-night talk show, which of course means that he’s hilarious.

But a lot of people don’t watch it for some reason. If you’re one of those people, know that while you’ve missed out on a lot of his comedic stylings, you haven’t missed out on all of them, because he’s kind enough to take them to Twitter sometimes.

Like, just take a look at this brick of comedy gold on Trump administration officials resigning:

Trump Administration resignations are piling up. They did not see this coming. They’re Not-sees. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 8, 2021

Get it? “Not-sees”? Like “Nazis”? Cuz it sounds like “Nazis”? Get it? Get it, you guys???

Jimmy Kimmel, ladies and germs.

bad jokes are piling up. i did not laugh. i am a not-laugh https://t.co/OXONPfsJwS — ben wasserman (@benwassertweet) January 8, 2021

Now I understand why his show requires a team of 30 writers. https://t.co/9IgnhQT40U — DannyTypo🤦‍♂️ (@DanTypo) January 8, 2021

It all makes sense now.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

