https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/08/joe-biden-upgrades-mitt-romney-from-hell-put-yall-back-in-chains-to-a-man-of-enormous-integrity/

During the 2012 presidential campaign, Democrats including Joe Biden lobbed all sorts of accusations at GOP nominee Mitt Romney. One of the more notorious moments was when Joe Biden said this about Romney to a largely African-American audience:







Fast forward the tape to about a year after Romney voted to convict President Trump on an impeachment charge, and, more recently, said the president incited an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. As a result, Biden has changed his mind:

President-elect Biden says he spoke to Sen. Mitt Romney this morning. “This is a man of enormous integrity. Enormous integrity,” Biden says. — Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) January 8, 2021

Not unexpectedly…

“This is a man of enormous integrity.” Joe Biden on Mitt Romney “He’s going to put ya’ll back in chains.” Joe Biden on Mitt Romney — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) January 8, 2021

That’s quite a Biden one-eighty!

I was told by someone that he will “put y’all back in chains”. — Jay (@JayZario) January 8, 2021

“This is a man of enormous integrity whom I said would strip African Americans of all their human rights and re-enslave them” — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 8, 2021

It’s like they think nobody can even remember 2012. Dude… it wasn’t even ten years ago. https://t.co/vm8NfAhGuh — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) January 8, 2021

LOL What was that about chains again? https://t.co/L8e354Cc9F — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) January 8, 2021

Many in the media will of course choose not to remind people of what Biden (and Obama, Harry Reid and others) said about Romney just a few years ago.

Just give it a couple weeks and he’ll be right back to being a Hitler in their eyes. https://t.co/pD4b6Xbj31 — Dr. Kankokage (@kankokage) January 8, 2021

Stay tuned!

