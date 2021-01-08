https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/08/joe-biden-upgrades-mitt-romney-from-hell-put-yall-back-in-chains-to-a-man-of-enormous-integrity/

During the 2012 presidential campaign, Democrats including Joe Biden lobbed all sorts of accusations at GOP nominee Mitt Romney. One of the more notorious moments was when Joe Biden said this about Romney to a largely African-American audience:



Fast forward the tape to about a year after Romney voted to convict President Trump on an impeachment charge, and, more recently, said the president incited an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. As a result, Biden has changed his mind:

Not unexpectedly…

That’s quite a Biden one-eighty!

Many in the media will of course choose not to remind people of what Biden (and Obama, Harry Reid and others) said about Romney just a few years ago.

Stay tuned!

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...