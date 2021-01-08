https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/joe-biden-vows-defeat-nra-while-office?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Joe Biden this week vowed to “defeat the NRA” while in office, one of the bluntest statements the President-elect has yet made on his intended gun policy while in the White House.

Biden made the claim on Twitter while addressing U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords on the anniversary of the 2011 Tucson shooting in which Giffords was shot in the head and six others were ultimately killed.

“Your perseverance and immeasurable courage continue to inspire me and millions of others,” Biden said to Giffords. “I pledge to continue to work with you — and with survivors, families, and advocates across the country — to defeat the NRA and end our epidemic of gun violence.”

Biden as part of his gun control policy has pledged to institute such policies as the broad regulation of semiautomatic weapons as well as the repeal of legislation that protects gun manufacturers from being sued if their products are used illegally.

