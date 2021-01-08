https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2021/01/08/josh-hawley-every-democrat-member-of-congress-should-be-asked-to-disavow-biden-disgusting-nazi-comparison/

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) responded to Joe Biden’s statement comparing him and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) to Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels Friday by calling upon Democrat members of Congress to “be asked to disavow” Biden’s “disgusting comments.”

A press statement from Hawley’s office referred to Biden’s comparison as “undignified, immature, and intemperate behavior”:

President-elect Biden has just compared me and another Republican Senator to Nazis. You read that correctly. Think about that for a moment. Let it sink in. Because I raised questions in the format prescribed by the laws of the United States about the way elections were conducted in the state of Pennsylvania, just as Democrats did about other states in 2001, 2005, and 2017, he is calling me a Nazi. This is undignified, immature, and intemperate behavior from the President-elect. It is utterly shameful. He should act like a dignified adult and retract these sick comments. And every Democrat member of congress should be asked to disavow these disgusting comments.

“They’re part of the big lie, the big lie,” Biden said, accusing Cruz and Hawley of spreading false information that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from President Donald Trump.

Biden added:

I was being reminded by a friend of mine, and maybe you were with me, I can’t recall, when we told that, you know, Goebbels and the great lie, you keep repeating the law, repeating the lie. Well, there was a print that when Dresden [in Germany] was bombed, firebombed [in World War II], there were 250 people that were killed — was it 2,500 people that were killed? And Goebbels said no, 25,000 — or 250,000 were killed. And our papers printed that. Our papers printed it. It’s big lie [sic]. People will notice — it’s one thing for one man, or one woman, to repeat the lie over and over and over again. By the way, Trump said [sic] that before he ran. If you say it enough, I’m going to convince you, I’ll say it enough, “The press is bad, the press is bad, the press is bad, the press is bad.” If he’s the only one saying it, that’s one thing. But the acolytes that follow him, like Cruz and others, they are as responsible as he is. And so, it’s not about whether or not they get impeached. It’s about whether or not they help — can continue to hold power because of the disgust the American people have for their actions. There are decent people out there who actually believe these lies. Because they’ve heard it again and again.

Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak noted:

It is not clear what Trump quote Biden was referring to, but in fact, 25,000 people were killed in the firebombing of Dresden. The National World War II Museum notes that 25,000 is not even the highest estimate.

As Breitbart News reported, Biden also compared Trump to Goebbels in an interview with MSNBC, and in October, released a video ad comparing Trump to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

