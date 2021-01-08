https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/just-man-photographed-feet-speaker-pelosis-desk-arrested/

The man who was photographed with his feet on Speaker Pelosi’s desk was arrested in Arkansas on Friday.

Protesters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday after Vice President Mike Pence announced he would not reject Biden’s electors.

Several protesters found their way into Nancy Pelosi’s office.

Pelosi’s aide confirmed Friday that a laptop was stolen from the Speaker’s office.

Richard Barnett was arrested and charged with entering and remaining on restricted grounds with violent entry and with theft of public property.

It is unclear if the stolen laptop from Pelosi’s office is the property referenced in the charges.

