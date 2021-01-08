http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/hoHI4Ob9NBQ/

A Department of Justice spokesperson said Friday that the agency does not expect President Donald Trump to face charges of incitement in relation to his supporters storming the U.S. Capitol this week.

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates. 

