Pop superstar and Joe Biden backer Lady Gaga joined her leftist celebrity counterparts and weighed in on the Capitol riots that dominated the city on Wednesday during a joint session of Congress to certify the electoral votes, expressing hope that lawmakers “focus to impeach Trump” to “disqualify him from future election.”

“I hope we focus to impeach Trump so Congress has the constitutional authority to possibly disqualify him from future election—the #25thAmendment doesn’t disqualify him,” the “Born This Way” singer said in a tweet to her 83 million Twitter followers. “He incited domestic terror—how much more violence needs to happen? This is terrorism.”

“I believe the change that so many wish for exists in the work of Black Women activating Georgia,” the Grammy Award winner said hours earlier. “White Supremacy responded as it does often with little repercussions, like on 1/6/21. But this will not undo their work.”

Lady Gaga is among the latest in Hollywood to call for President Trump’s removal from office, despite the fact that a peaceful transition of power will take place on January 20, as emphasized by the president. However, he said he will not be attending the inaugural event.

On Wednesday, actress Debra Messing said that Trump “must be impeached and removed from office tomorrow.” Lord of the Rings star Sean Astin reacted similarly, calling for Trump to be “impeached and removed immediately.”

House Democrats drafted articles of impeachment against the president, and they could reach the House floor next week, according to Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark (D-MA).

The articles assert that Trump exists as a threat to “national security, democracy, and the Constitution.”

“President Trump thus warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any sort of office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States,” the articles state, accusing him of inciting the chaos that occurred at the Capitol, despite the fact that he repeatedly called for peace throughout the day’s events.

Two-hundred and thirty-eight lawmakers, as of Friday morning, backed efforts to impeach President Trump, including 200 members of the House and 38 Democrat senators.

