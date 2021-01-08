https://www.dailywire.com/news/lebron-complains-about-being-black-in-american-in-reaction-to-capitol-breach

NBA superstar and millionaire LeBron James turned the breach on the U.S. Capitol into an issue about race while speaking to the press on Thursday.

The athlete claimed that black protesters would have been treated more harshly than Trump supporters at the Capitol, where one white protester, a female Air Force veteran, was fatally shot in the neck by an officer.

James also wore a t-shirt that read, “Do you understand now,” apparently to highlight alleged systemic racism in the U.S.

“We live in two Americas, and that was [a] prime example of that yesterday,” James said Thursday. “If you don’t understand or don’t see that after seeing what you saw yesterday, then you really need to take a step back. Not even just one step, maybe four or five or even ten steps backward and ask yourself: How do you want your kids or how do you want your grandkids … to live in this beautiful country? Because yesterday was not it.”

“I couldn’t help but to wonder if those were my kind storming the Capitol what would have been the outcome. We all know … what would have happened to my kind if anyone even got close to the Capitol, let alone storm inside the offices, inside the hallways,” he added.

Before the game, James rocked a “Do you understand now” shirt into the Staples Center. When asked about the text, the 36-year-old complained about being black in America and spoke about supposed cultural appropriation.

“You will never understand the feeling that we feel being a black man or being a black woman growing up in America,” he asserted, adding later: “Do you understand how hard it is for us to continue to live our lives the way we live, continue to inspire, continue to give everything that we got? Everyone jumps on the bandwagon of what we provide, what we bring. The way we dress, our music, our culture, our food. Everything. Everyone steals from what we do, and then they want to act like they did it or they brought it to this world. We don’t get our due diligence, we don’t get the respect. We don’t get anything back for what we’ve given to his country besides a slap in the face.”

President Donald Trump, James blasted, “doesn’t care about this country, he doesn’t care about his family.”

“We’ve seen the tweets that happened along this whole path to the destruction of what happened yesterday. … Over the last four years, we all knew,” he said, later adding: “The one thing you can’t get back in life, one thing you can never get back, and that’s time. … We’ve literally just s*** away four years.”

“Yesterday was just very shameful,” the athlete added. “We setting an example for all these other countries in the world of how to run things and how to be great, how to maneuver and change the world and things of that nature, and yesterday we looked like a third-, fourth-, fifth-world country. It’s just very embarrassing.”

James came in at number five on Forbes’ 2020 list of highest paid athletes in the world. In 2018, James joined the Los Angeles Lakers under a four-year, $153 million contract. Back in 2018, James’ net worth was estimated to be $440 million. Bleacher Report, at the time, reported on some of the athlete’s impressive endorsement deals:

Most notably, LeBron has a lifetime contract with Nike. Maverick Carter, James’ business partner, hinted in a GQ interview that the unprecedented deal is worth more than $1 billion. He initially signed with the brand in 2003 for $93 million over seven years. LeBron has also long worked with Coca-Cola, having appeared in many commercials throughout his career—lately for Sprite. Intel is a recent addition to an endorsement portfolio that also includes Beats by Dre and Kia. James has worked with McDonald’s, State Farm, Microsoft, Verizon and Samsung, too. LeBron has also gone “undercover” to promote Blaze Pizza, a restaurant chain in which he owns a roughly 10 percent stake.

.@kingjames addresses yesterday’s incident at the US Capitol & much more following tonight’s game. #Lakers pic.twitter.com/DO90S3kmls — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) January 8, 2021

