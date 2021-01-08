https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/01/08/liberal-media-falsely-report-a-capitol-policer-officer-died-of-injuries-sustained-during-riot-n1323509

Several mainstream media outlets, including the New York Times, CNN, NPR, reported that a U.S. Capitol Police Officer died from injuries sustained during the U.S. Capitol riot on Wednesday.

The story was shared by countless people on social media, but it 100 percent false, according to Capitol Police communications director Eva Malecki.

“Media reports regarding the death of a United States Capitol Police (USCP) officer are not accurate,” Malecki told Mediate. “Although some officers were injured and hospitalized yesterday, no USCP officers have passed away.”

“We ask that our officers’ and their families’ privacy be respected at this time,” she continued. “Should a statement become necessary, the Department will issue one at the appropriate time.”

The reports by CNN and the New York Times were brief and cited unnamed sources. Clearly, neither outlet bothered to confirm the report with the U.S. Capitol Police like Mediaite did. This was a gross failure of the media to verify stories before publishing them when the story supports their anti-Trump agenda.

