https://nypost.com/2021/01/07/gunman-opens-fire-inside-nyc-hospital-barricades-himself-inside/

A gunman opened fire inside a Manhattan hospital on Thursday night before barricading himself in a bathroom for several hours, sources and police said.

The 65-year-old man fired 5 or 6 shots inside Memorial Sloan Kettering’s urgent care facility on East 67th Street at about 8:45 p.m., law enforcement sources said.

He was taken into custody just before midnight, police said, and no injuries were immediately reported.

The shooting sparked a massive police response, with the NYPD’s hostage negotiation and emergency service units on hand.

It was not immediately clear if the man held any hostages during the standoff.

The department’s 19 Precinct had urged the public to avoid the area.

“There is an active police investigation occurring inside Sloan Kettering Hospital located at 425 E 67 Street,” the precinct tweeted.

“Please avoid the area & expect a large police presence.”

