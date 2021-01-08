https://www.theblaze.com/news/maga-internet-turns-on-trump

The “MAGA faithful,” or “MAGA internet,” according to a Friday Politico report, are reportedly turning on President Donald Trump after he appeared to acknowledge his defeat in the 2020 presidential election and called for political peace following Wednesday’s siege on the Capitol.

On Thursday, Trump

said in a video statement that he condemned the violence that took place Wednesday and put out a call for political peace.

“A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th,” he said. “My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.”

What are the details?

The Politico report pointed out that many die-hard, online fans of the president turned on him as a result of his apparent concession and call for peace.

Nick Fuentes, host of “America First” podcast and the “unofficial leader of the white nationalist Groyper Army,”

tweeted that the president threw his supporters under the bus.

“People were willing to die for this man and he just threw them all under the bus,” he said. “That’s the only thing that’s shameful about the events of the past 36 hours. I’m sure the usual suspects suggested that this was a good idea, I hope Trump reverses course, for our sake.”

He wasn’t the only one with such feelings.

MAGA activist Cassandra Fairbanks

tweeted, “[Trump] tells angry people to march to the capitol [sic] [and then] proceeds to throw his supporters under the bus.”

She

added, “The movement matters more than a politician anyway.”

In a popular response, social media user Free the Truth added, “He could of [sic] mentioned the cold blooded murder of someone who risked their life for MAGA. The ONLY real violence that occurred. Instead he reads the script handed to him. He’s captured.”

Far-right activist and failed congressional candidate Laura Loomer — on Parler, according to Politico; she has been banned from Twitter — added, “It’s over. Life is about to become very hard for conservatives in America.”



The outlet added, “[T]here was anger [across social media]. It was directed at Trump for letting things get this far. Over on Parler … users erupted in a fury, calling him a number of expletives, a ‘dildo,’ and ‘100% THE SWAMP.'”

The outlet highlighted Twitter account We The Inevitable, which

addressed the president’s Thursday remarks.

“In no way did Trump say he conceded,” the tweet said. “He said: transitioning to a new Admin. As in, he gonna clear this one out and bring a new one. The words ‘I lost, I concede, congratulations Biden’ did NOT come out of his mouth.”

What else?

Over on Reddit, according to the Independent, user KAG_2020_BB castigated Trump, writing, “Get f***ed. Seriously. I am now saying it. F*** TRUMP. He’s disrespected everything we risked our lives for. I have a right to dislike Trump for this video … I respected Trump for everything he did for us, but he has now abandoned us and disrespected everything we believe in. I have a right to be angry. He can go f*** himself in this video.”

Reddit user ConfiscateTheCoats added, “F*** Donald Trump. This f***ing piece of s**t dragged us into DC for what? To leave us holding the bag? What the f***.”

User bck- responded, “Wow, what an absolute punch in the gut. He says it’s going to be wild, and when it gets wild, he calls it a heinous attack and middle-fingers to his supporters that he told to be there. Unbelievable.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

