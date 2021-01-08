https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/man-returns-43000-found-hidden-old-couch/

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – One year after returning $43,000 in cash from a secondhand couch he had recently bought, a Michigan man says he would do it all over again – simply because it is what Jesus would have done.

Howard Kirby of Ovid, Mich., bought a $70 used couch one year ago from a Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Owosso, but he and his family soon became suspicious that something was amiss with an unusually hard cushion, MLive reported. His daughter-in-law opened the cushion and found loads of cash – $43,170 worth.

Although Kirby was told by an attorney he had a legal right to keep the money, the small-town man chose to return the money to its owner: the family who donated the couch. He later learned the family’s deceased grandfather had stashed the money into the cushion.

