In a speech to Congress, Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) pointed out that Democrats ironically didn’t call for the defunding of police after the events of January 6, in which protestors gained access to the inside of the Capitol building in Washington DC.

In a clip posted to Rumble, Gaetz is seen proclaiming that if anyone else had been hurt that day, “it would’ve been even more of a catastrophe than we already saw.”

“This morning, President Trump explicitly called for demonstrations and protests to be peaceful,” said the Florida representative. “You can moan and groan, but he was far more explicit about his calls for peace than some of the BLM and left wing rioters were this summer, when we saw violence sweep across this nation.”

Matt Gaetz is already going viral for pointing out the hypocrisy behind the Defund the Police movement. MUST-WATCH: https://t.co/GbnyKoWBVd — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) January 7, 2021

“Now we came here to debate, to follow regular order, to offer an objection, to follow a process that is expressly contemplated in our Constitution and for doing that, we got called a bunch of seditious traitors,” said Gaetz.

“Now, not since 1985 has a Republican president been sworn in, absent some Democrat effort, to object to the electors. But when we do it, it is the new violation of all norms and when those things are said, people get angry,” said Gaetz.

“Now we should seek to build America up, not tear her down and destroy her, and I am sure glad that, at least for one day, I didn’t hear my Democrat colleagues calling to defund the police.”

Gaetz noted that while some other nations may deem it necessary to resort to political violence, America does not belong on that list.

