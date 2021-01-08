https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/01/08/megyn-kelly-just-needs-1-tweet-to-torch-jack-when-twitter-allows-chinese-embassy-to-pretend-concentration-camps-are-rad/

Nothing to see here, folks. Just the Chinese Embassy talking about how RAD the concentration camps are for the Uygur women who have been left behind when the government took the evil men away. You can’t make this crap up.

This is what evil looks like.

Women’s minds are FREE because of concentration camps.

Holy crap.

Ya’ think?

LOL

We’re going to bet they say no. Now, if China had called the men they took away to the concentration camps ‘pansies’ then MAYBE it would go against their hateful conduct TOS.

Maybe.

Wish we could say we’re surprised but nope.

What Megyn said.

Not that we expect Jack to call China out anytime soon but boomage.

Seeing a theme here.

Yup, definitely a theme here.

But they’re more confident and independent!

