Nothing to see here, folks. Just the Chinese Embassy talking about how RAD the concentration camps are for the Uygur women who have been left behind when the government took the evil men away. You can’t make this crap up.

This is what evil looks like.

Study shows that in the process of eradicating extremism, the minds of Uygur women in Xinjiang were emancipated and gender equality and reproductive health were promoted, making them no longer baby-making machines. They are more confident and independent. https://t.co/lykDhByEiL — Chinese Embassy in US (@ChineseEmbinUS) January 7, 2021

Women’s minds are FREE because of concentration camps.

Holy crap.

Maybe Twitter should alert it’s users that some of the claims in this tweet are disputed. https://t.co/dz1kX2gdud — Timothy B. Lee (@binarybits) January 8, 2021

Ya’ think?

LOL

I have emailed Twitter to ask whether the tweet violates Twitter’s rule against hateful conduct. pic.twitter.com/CrloLq0d9R — Timothy B. Lee (@binarybits) January 8, 2021

We’re going to bet they say no. Now, if China had called the men they took away to the concentration camps ‘pansies’ then MAYBE it would go against their hateful conduct TOS.

Maybe.

Email from Twitter spokesperson: “This Tweet is not in violation of our policies.” Cc: @jbarro pic.twitter.com/bB0eTKLq0L — Timothy B. Lee (@binarybits) January 8, 2021

Wish we could say we’re surprised but nope.

Twitter, @jack, you’ve got some real soul searching to do. https://t.co/z6CHTZlQ2r — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 8, 2021

What Megyn said.

Not that we expect Jack to call China out anytime soon but boomage.

I heard their test for a soul came back negative. — Olive Garden Diner 🥖 (@Terry_Bradbury) January 8, 2021

You assume too much, like he has a soul. 😂 — Just One More Thing (@dww13495527) January 8, 2021

He’d have to have a soul to search. — Null (@TterThe) January 8, 2021

First he needs to find out if he has a soul. — Paul Ely (@ely6101) January 8, 2021

Seeing a theme here.

It doesn’t seem much of a stretch to see to whom this soul might have already been sold. — Chris ☩ opher (@X_opherus) January 8, 2021

You’re assuming he has one — Whittaker Chambers’ Pumpkin (@peakeman) January 8, 2021

Yup, definitely a theme here.

The reason they are no longer baby making machines is because the Chinese government to them away to camps and forcibly sterilized all of them — mostly peacful fiery protester (@pcflprotester) January 8, 2021

But they’re more confident and independent!

