https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/533368-member-of-senate-gop-leadership-impeaching-trump-not-going-to-happen

Sen. Roy BluntRoy Dean BluntCongress affirms Biden win after rioters terrorize Capitol GOP senators blame Trump after mob overruns Capitol GOP senator says Trump ‘bears responsibility’ for Capitol riot MORE (R-Mo.) on Friday dismissed calls to impeach President Trump Donald TrumpCapitol Police officer dies following riots Donor who gave millions to Hawley urges Senate to censure him for ‘irresponsible’ behavior Kellyanne Conway condemns violence, supports Trump in statement on Capitol riots MORE in the wake of riots inside the U.S. Capitol, signaling that the effort will ultimately fall short.

“No, I think it’s a ridiculous discussion to have. I’ve got enough decisions to make about things that can happen rather than to spend time on things that can’t happen,” Blunt told a Missouri TV station when asked if he supported removing Trump and if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell ousts Senate sergeant-at-arms after Capitol riots Capitol Police rejected offer for help from National Guard days before deadly riot: report Shellshocked GOP ponders future with Trump MORE (R-Ky.) would bring the Senate back before Jan. 19.

“The Speaker knows this is not going to happen. Sen. Schumer knows this isn’t going to happen. You don’t have the time for it to happen, even if there was a reason. So there’s no reason to debate this except just pure politics,” Blunt added, referring to Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiCapitol Police officer dies following riots Kellyanne Conway condemns violence, supports Trump in statement on Capitol riots Warren claps back at DeVos following resignation announcement: ‘Good riddance’ MORE (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerTucker Carlson: Trump ‘recklessly encouraged’ Capitol rioters McConnell ousts Senate sergeant-at-arms after Capitol riots Capitol Police chief announces resignation after pro-Trump riots MORE (D-N.Y.).

ADVERTISEMENT

Blunt added in a separate interview with KSHB, another Missouri TV station, that impeaching Trump was “not going to happen.”

Though the House would need to pass articles of impeachment, the Senate would hold the trial and ultimately vote on whether to convict Trump and remove him from office.

Blunt is the highest-ranking Senate Republican to weigh in on calls from a growing number of Democrats for Trump to be impeached after a mob came to the Capitol as lawmakers were counting the Electoral College vote.

Trump has claimed for weeks that the election was “rigged,” even as his legal team lost dozens of court challenges and election experts dismissed allegations of widespread voter fraud.

Though Trump has since pledged to have an orderly transfer of power, shortly before chaos broke out on Capitol Hill the president urged his supporters to walk to the Capitol, where Vice President Pence and others were counting President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenCapitol Police officer dies following riots Rep. Joaquin Castro wants to prevent Federal government from ever naming buildings, property after Trump Tucker Carlson: Trump ‘recklessly encouraged’ Capitol rioters MORE‘s win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump appeared at times to condone the chaotic scene even as law enforcement was trying to remove rioters from the Capitol, saying in a since-deleted tweet that “these are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously and viciously stripped away from great patriots.”

Blunt said that while he didn’t think Trump would want rioters to break into the Capitol, “when you start inviting people to Washington to march on the Capitol you better know that there are potential consequences of that that you would never be for.”

Democrats and several Republicans, including two members of the House, have said they are open to Trump being removed from office through the 25th Amendment. Sen. Ben Sasse Ben SasseGOP senators blame Trump after mob overruns Capitol Trump condemned for mob actions at Capitol Sasse blames Trump for riot at Capitol: ‘Lies have consequences’ MORE (R-Neb.) also said on Friday that he was open to considering articles of impeachment if they pass the House.

But other Senate Republicans are pushing back against removing Trump either through the 25th Amendment or impeachment. Republicans will control the Senate until Biden is sworn in, at which point Democrats will have a 50-50 majority because Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisCapitol Police rejected offer for help from National Guard days before deadly riot: report Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity congratulates member Raphael Warnock on victory in Georgia Pence’s adult daughter congratulates President-elect Biden MORE could break a tie.

Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyThe Hill’s 12:30 Report: Aftermath of terror at the US Capitol Romney calls for nation to heal ‘social sickness’ after four years of Trump Airlines boosting security as protesters leave DC after riots MORE (Utah), the only GOP senator to support one of the articles of impeachment against Trump last year, told reporters on Wednesday night that he didn’t think there was time for another effort.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think we have to hold our breath for the next 20 days,” he said when asked about the 25th Amendment.

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamMcConnell ousts Senate sergeant-at-arms after Capitol riots Capitol Police rejected offer for help from National Guard days before deadly riot: report Limbaugh dismisses calls to end violence after mob hits Capitol MORE (R-S.C.) accused Democrats of throwing politics into the aftermath of the Capitol attacks, adding that impeachment “would not only be unsuccessful in the Senate but would be a dangerous precedent for the future of the presidency.”

“Speaker Pelosi is hanging by a political thread, and Senator Schumer lives in fear of a primary from the radical left,” he added in a tweet.

Sen. Steve Daines Steven (Steve) David DainesHawley to still object to Pennsylvania after Capitol breached Election fight tears at GOP Graham: Electoral College challenge ‘a political dodge’ MORE (R-Mont.), who dropped his plans to support challenges to the Electoral College after the attacks, said calls for impeachment are “unhelpful.”

“We’re 13 days away from inauguration. This is not the time to keep taking the temperature up. So let’s stand together and govern for the next 13 days,” Daines told a Montana TV station.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

