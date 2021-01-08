https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/miami-doctor-dies-after-receiving-first-dose-pfizef

As the US sees 4K confirmed COVID-19 deaths in a single day, the CDC is reporting another shocking potential reaction to the new mRNA-vector COVID-19 vaccines: A doctor in Miami has died two weeks after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab.

The love of my life, my husband Gregory Michael MD an Obstetrician that had his office in Mount Sinai Medical Center in… Posted by Heidi Neckelmann on Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Heidi Neckelmann, the widow of Dr. Gregory Michael, said her husband was vaccinated on Dec. 18, and died 16 days later. He was 56 years old, according to Sputnik. Patients typically receive a second dose of the vaccine 3 weeks after the first. Neckelmann also shared the news in a Facebook post, cited above.

“In my mind his death was 100 percent linked to the vaccine. There is no other explanation,” she said. “He was in very good health. He didn’t smoke, he drank alcohol once in a while but only socially. He worked out, we had kayaks, he was a deep sea fisherman,” she added.

What’s more, the doctor started to experience unusual symptoms, and three days after vaccination, small spots began to appear on Gregory Michael’s feet and hands. In response, he went to the emergency room at Mount Sinai. As his blood count was not in the normal ranges, he was admitted to the ICU, his wife told Sputnik. Shortly after, he suffered a stroke and died.

According to Darren Caprara, director of operations at the Miami-Dade medical examiner’s office, Gregory Michael’s death is the first that the county medical examiner’s office has seen where a COVID-19 vaccine could have played a role.

Earlier, Carlos Palestino, the brother-in-law of Mexican doctor Karla Cecilia Perez, was paralyzed hours after receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, according to reports.

There have been several anecdotal reports about patients dying after receiving the vaccine in Europe, the US and elsewhere, in both trials, and during the emergency phase of the rollout.

