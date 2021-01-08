https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/nearly-two-thirds-college-students-think-government-power-punish-hate-speech/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – A new survey from the University of Wisconsin-Madison shows that 63 percent of students on campus believe the government should be able to punish “hate speech.”

The question asked was: “How much do you agree or disagree with the following statement: The government should be able to punish hate speech?” An overwhelming majority responded that they agreed, while 29 percent disagreed, and six percent were unsure.

Further, 40 percent of students agreed the government should be able to restrict the speech of “climate change deniers” and 50 percent of students believe the government should be able to restrict the speech of “racially insensitive people.”

