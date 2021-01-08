https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/nikki-haley-says-twitters-ban-trump-what-happens-china?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former South Carolina governor and former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley on Friday compared Twitter’s recent blacklisting of President Donald Trump to the censorship regularly engaged in by Communist China.

President Trump was among the conservatives banned by Twitter in a major Friday purge as the company moved to ratchet up its content moderation policies after this week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Haley criticized Twitter’s decision on Friday night. “Silencing people, not to mention the President of the US, is what happens in China not our country,” she said, adding an “unbelievable” hashtag.

In explaining the ban on Trump, Twitter said it was concerned his recent posts—ones praising his voters and declaring his intent to not attend Joe Biden’s inauguration—constituted a risk of incitement to violence.

