On Wednesday at least half a million patriots attended the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington DC.

Hundreds of thousands of Americans took the day off work and gathered in Washington DC in an attempt to stop lawmakers from certifying a fraudulent election.

Their hopes were dashed when Mike Pence refused to challenge the results and send them back to the states to investigate.

The highlight of the event was President Donald Trump’s speech to a sea of Trump supporters.

There were people back as far as you could see!

On Friday a Gateway Pundit reader who wishes to remain anonymous sent video and photos from the Trump rally and then video from the activists at the US Capitol.

I do not condone the breaking into the capital but without a single bullet all of those frustrated and angry Red blooded American patriots tried to send a message to our corrupt leaders to stop big government from stealing AMERICA and turning her into a socialist dictatorship. I fear that this is the beginning of the end of the Free United States of America.

Without a fair and free voting system there are few choices for us to protect ourselves from a future of tyranny.

I pray that it does not come down to that. Many others and I are grateful for the Gateway Pundit.

Please keep up all the wonderful work that you do.

Here is video that was shot from on top of scaffolding surrounding the US Capitol on Thursday.

The crowd outside was MASSIVE!

