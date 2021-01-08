https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/number-abortion-clinics-u-s-declined-36-percent-since-2009/

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – Operation Rescue, a leading pro-life group, recently published its annual report highlighting a decline in surgical abortion clinics in the U.S.

According to The Christian Post, the Kansas-based pro-life group found that the number of surgical abortion clinics in the country has declined by more than 35 percent over the last decade.

Between 2009 and 2020, the number of facilities decreased from 713 to 458.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

