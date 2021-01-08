https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/08/ny-times-correspondent-says-new-u-s-capitol-fence-resembles-one-put-around-the-wh-in-june-for-whatever-reason/

As we told you yesterday, a nonscalable fence has been erected around the U.S. Capitol, where it will remain for at least a month. Here’s’ what it now looks like at the Capitol:

The Capitol grounds are now completely surrounded with fencing. pic.twitter.com/OkBdUU1YBy — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 8, 2021

Apparently walls do work, but only for certain people.

New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman noted that the Capitol fence resembles another one just down the road:

Looks like the White House as of June 2020 https://t.co/zTG6Eyw1Rj — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 8, 2021

*More context needed*

Why, did something happen? — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 8, 2021

We seem to recall something.

Yes, Maggie. Those fences and barriers were erected to protect the grounds from BLM rioters who were peacefully burning and destroying stuff in the area. — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) January 8, 2021

Ahh June… simpler times. Back when left wing protesters charged the WH and attempted to break in only to end up burning several blocks around it. But, back then, riots weren’t only acceptable but encouraged by ranking members of Congress. https://t.co/oCboWgtI4z — brad gallow (@bgallow2000) January 8, 2021

And what happened exactly in June that you’re still ignoring? Oh wait, that’s right, those “insurrectionists” identified as Democrats, so it was a noble and just cause and not an “insurrection” 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/Z7SMO57ran — chewy106 (@chewy106) January 8, 2021

It seems times have changed!

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

