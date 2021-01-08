https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/01/08/ouch-town-population-you-bro-ben-shapiros-good-news-for-the-media-about-their-capitol-trump-supporter-coverage-is-pretty-damn-brutal/

Gosh, it’s like Ben Shapiro knows who the media really are …

When Trump supporters ‘stormed’ the Capitol if you watched the mainstream media you could see them literally salivating at how many stories they could write trashing 74 million people who voted for the president.

It’s their bread and butter, folks. Without Trump, they will go back to being frothy-mouthed lapdogs asking Biden about his favorite foods (they have already asked him this question, not even kidding).

Ben summed it up perfectly:

Good news for the media: now that a fringe group of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, the media can go back to slandering all 74 million people who voted for Trump as racists who are complicit in the overthrow of the republic, and calling for them to be silenced. Unity! — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 8, 2021

Yay!

Unity!

The brave firefighters live to smear another day.

They’re desperately trying to frame this as an ‘insurrection’; yes, their was violence, which should be roundly condemned, but it wasn’t anywhere near the scale of the ongoing violence that’s been occurring in Portland and Seattle (an *ACTUAL*) insurrection. It was over in 2hrs. — President Elect Miranda Mitchell (@Mashugana_Kat) January 8, 2021

While pretending the BLM and Antifa riots over the summer were super peaceful.

Yikes. Painful yet accurate representation of the Left’s so-called unity.

Never let a good crisis go to waste!!!😉 — Darren Tallman (@judgecdt) January 8, 2021

That’s the Democrat way. And c’mon, at this point, we all know the media are just an extension of the DNC.

That about sums it up. — steve c (@CirianoSteve) January 8, 2021

the ever widening of cancel culture, it will continue to cast a larger net. — Thomas F. Smith (@tfsmith881) January 8, 2021

Ben – the beatings will continue until moral improves. — Barry Raterink (@themittenrocks1) January 8, 2021

Heh.

Ben, Ben and Jerry’s spoke out so all is well. The Ice Cream people are on the case. — Sam (@dukeoflatbush) January 8, 2021

Shew! We weren’t sure how we should feel so thank goodness Ben and Jerry’s let us all know.

Sort of like Coca-Cola.

And we thought 2020 was dumb? Can we send 2021 back and get a refund?

Sheesh.

