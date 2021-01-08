https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/parler-explodes-popularity-facebook-twitter-ban-trump/

(THE SCOOP) – Record numbers of patriotic Americans have downloaded the social media app ‘Parler’ in response to the recent acts of Chinese communist-style censorship that both Facebook and Twitter have taken against President Trump.

Parler has surged to the #3 news app in the Apple App Store.

In response to a large peaceful protest of Trump supporters that took place at the US Capitol building, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg made an announcement on his Facebook page Thursday morning that President Trump has been banned from using both his “Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

