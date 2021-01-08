https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/pelosi-aide-reports-laptop-stolen-speakers-office-breach-capitol-building/

On Wednesday Blaze TV reporter Elijah Schaffer tweeted a photo from inside Nancy Pelosi’s office where emails were left open on the computer screen as staff rushed to flee.

Schaffer wrote, “I am inside Nancy Pelosi’s office with the thousands of revolutionaries who have stormed the building.”

Pelosi’s aide confirmed Friday that a laptop was stolen from the Speaker’s office.

CNBC reported:

A laptop was stolen from the office of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, one of her aide’s said on Friday. The aide said that the laptop belonged to a conference room and was used for presentations. He declined to offer further details.

Protesters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday after Vice President Mike Pence announced he would not reject Biden’s electors.

Several protesters found their way into Nancy Pelosi’s office.

The protester who was photographed with his feet on the Speaker’s desk was arrested.

BREAKING: The man photographed with his feet on Speaker Pelosi’s desk during the Capitol Hill siege has been arrested, @NBCNews has learned. pic.twitter.com/SaiwJ2UFUc — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) January 8, 2021

NBC News reported that House Majority Whip James Clyburn’s iPad was stolen as well.

